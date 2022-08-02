Sofia Vergara's Ex Tells Panel Jury Should Hear Embryo Suit

By Craig Clough (August 2, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Sofia Vergara's ex-fiance Nick Loeb urged a California state appeals court Tuesday to reverse a lower court's ruling that prevents him from using their frozen pre-embryos, telling the panel the trial judge wrongly discounted his claims that he signed an agreement under duress due to her abuse. Merritt McKeon, who represents Loeb, told the Second Appellate District panel during a remote hearing that the trial judge misapplied the law in granting summary adjudication to Vergara and finding that Loeb breached their contract over the pre-embryos while also issuing a permanent injunction preventing him from ever using them without her written consent....

