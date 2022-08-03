Steelers Star Slapped With Suit For Skipping Youth Camp

By Renee Hickman (August 3, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was hit with a lawsuit from FlexWork Sports Management LLC for allegedly failing to show up for a scheduled appearance at a youth football camp. FlexWork said in its Tuesday complaint that the NFL star made a "cold-hearted decision not to show up for the event," alleging a breach of his contract with the company and saying he subjected FlexWork to significant damages "in the form of refunds, credits, and reputational damage." According to the complaint, Johnson's agent told FlexWork staff that his flight had been delayed the day before the camp appearance was to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS