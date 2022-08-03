Sriracha Plant Employee Wins $1M Retaliation Verdict

By Lauren Berg (August 3, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles jury on Monday awarded more than $1 million to a former employee of Huy Fong Foods Inc. — the maker of Sriracha hot chili sauce — after finding that the company fired him in retaliation for raising concerns about health conditions at its plant. In a lengthy verdict form, the jury first found that Huy Fong Foods failed to provide reasonable accommodation for plant employee Juan Carlos Bravo's physical disability and that his request for the accommodation was a "substantial motivating reason" to fire him. And while the jury found that Huy Fong Foods' stated reason of food...

