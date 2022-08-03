Labour MP Unfairly Fired His Ex-Girlfriend, Panel Rules

By Sophia Dourou (August 3, 2022, 3:49 PM BST) -- A senior aide of a British politician was unfairly dismissed after blowing the whistle on allegations that a member of his staff was blackmailing, bullying and grooming vulnerable charity users, an employment tribunal has ruled. Labour MP Khalid Mahmood treated adviser Elaina Cohen, who he had previously dated for several years, unfairly by personally overseeing her firing process for disrespecting and trying to intimidate him, the London Central Employment Tribunal found in a judgment handed down on Tuesday. The panel, led by employment Judge Tim Adkin, found that the reason behind her firing was her own conduct including sending him a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS