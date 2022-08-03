Worker Didn't Need To Have Gun For Threat To Merit Dismissal

By Silvia Martelli (August 3, 2022, 6:54 PM BST) -- A London appellate tribunal has ruled that a charity for disabled people fairly dismissed an employee who it believed had threatened to kill a colleague, finding that the organization didn't need to have evidence the man owned a gun to justify sacking him. The Employment Appeal Tribunal said in a judgment published on Tuesday that Dimensions (UK) Ltd., a charity that supports people with learning disabilities, had the right to dismiss a support worker for telling a colleague that he had a gun with her name on it. Mark Ward had denied during an internal investigation that he made the threat,...

