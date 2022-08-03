Alsup Grants Google Partial Win In Sonos Audio Patent Row

By Britain Eakin (August 3, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has cleared Google of infringing one claim in a Sonos wireless audio system patent while also declaring the patent invalid, handing the tech giant a win in the latest installment of the companies' sprawling legal fight. U.S. District Judge William Alsup handed down the order Tuesday, finding that Sonos' U.S. Patent No. 9,967,615 is obvious and not infringed by Google. The order came less than two weeks after Judge Alsup ruled that Google's wireless speaker products do infringe one claim in Sonos' related U.S. patent No. 10,848,885, which he held was not shown to be invalid. A trial...

