'Forever Chemicals' Polluted Mass. Town's Water, Suit Says

By Ivan Moreno (August 3, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Two Massachusetts couples have filed a proposed class action accusing several companies linked to a composting facility of contaminating the town's drinking water with so-called forever chemicals, calling them responsible for an "environmental disaster." The plaintiffs allege that hundreds of Westminster residents are at risk of contracting life-threatening cancers and other illnesses because of elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — known as PFAS — that state officials have found in their underground water supply, according to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. At the center of the suit is the Massachusetts Natural Fertilizer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS