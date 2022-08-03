Texas DA Ordered To Face Voter Discrimination Suits

By Caleb Symons (August 3, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Groups advocating for minorities and voting rights may proceed with their bid to block the Harris County, Texas, district attorney from enforcing new election laws they call discriminatory, a federal judge held Tuesday, saying the groups' claims implicate the prosecutor's role in enforcing violations of those rules. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez said Kim Ogg — the state's top prosecutor in Harris County, which includes Houston — is properly a target of the litigation over Texas' controversial S.B. 1 voting restrictions because the state's Election Code empowers her to go after offenders. That decision comes after Ogg agreed not...

