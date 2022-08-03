Ex-US Atty, Cybercrimes Expert Rejoins Munger Tolles In LA

By James Mills (August 3, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP announced Wednesday that a former assistant U.S. attorney who is a cybercrimes expert has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Victoria Degtyareva, who spent six years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District of California, rejoins Munger Tolles where she previously spent two and a half years as an associate. Returning as a partner, Degtyareva will represent clients in white collar crime cases and internal investigations, including matters related to cybersecurity, intellectual property and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act violations. Degtyareva told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that she...

