Ga. Appeals Court Revives Wells Fargo's FINRA Arbitral Award

By Rosie Manins (August 3, 2022, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has overturned a controversial ruling by a state trial judge who vacated an arbitration award in favor of Wells Fargo and prompted the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to launch an independent review of its arbitration system. The court said in a 3-0 opinion on Tuesday that the case record doesn't support allegations by investors Brian Leggett and Bryson Holdings LLC that Wells Fargo manipulated the FINRA arbitration between them by asking for an arbitrator to be taken off a selection list. Arbitrator Fred Pinckney was excluded by the FINRA Dispute Resolution Services director at Wells Fargo's request,...

