VW Says Suit Over 'Voltswagen' Gag Falls Flat

By Morgan Conley (August 3, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen AG is calling for the dismissal of a proposed investor class action accusing the automaker of violating U.S. securities law when one of its subsidiaries made an April Fools' Day joke saying the company would change its name to "Voltswagen." In a motion to dismiss Tuesday, the company and its subsidiary Volkswagen Group of America Inc. urged a Virginia federal court to toss the lawsuit alleging the company violated the Securities Exchange Act by knowingly and falsely claiming the company was planning to change its name to highlight its electric vehicles. The companies argue that the investors' claims "fail out...

