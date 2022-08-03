Steptoe Adds Gov't Contracts Partner From Covington

By Nicole Rosenthal (August 3, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP boosted its government contracts team in Washington, D.C., with a partner who brings over a decade of expertise in the life sciences and defense sectors. Tyler Evans, who began his career as a law clerk for U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Marian Blank Horn, joined Steptoe & Johnson as a partner Monday after more than eight years at Covington & Burling LLP. Evans told Law360 that Steptoe & Johnson stood out to him as the perfect ever-expanding platform for his practice, which spans matters focusing on research and development, intellectual property, contract negotiations, small business issues,...

