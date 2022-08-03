Pandemic Fraudster Who Faked Death Loses 1st Circ. Appeal

By Khadrice Rollins (August 3, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A man who faked his own death and went on the lam for three months after being the first person in the country charged with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program was denied an appeal of his 56-month prison sentence by the First Circuit on Tuesday. The opinion of a three-judge panel, written by Circuit Judge Bruce M. Selya, explained that David Staveley, who applied for more than a half million dollars in fraudulent pandemic relief loans, had waived his right to appeal and had failed to fully develop his claim that a previous lawyer misled him about the terms of his...

