Fla. Wedding Design Co.'s Virus Coverage Loss Upheld

By Riley Murdock (August 3, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court rejected a bid from a South Asian-wedding design business for COVID-19 pandemic coverage from Lloyd's underwriters, finding Wednesday the company couldn't show any physical loss or damage to its property. In a recent decision on another suit against Lloyd's, the court found that a nearly identical policy to Homestead, Florida-based Suhaag Garden Inc.'s suit did not cover any business income losses that didn't stem from a direct physical loss or damage to property, according to the panel's order. A state appeals court in Florida found no pandemic coverage for a South Asian-wedding design business in a dispute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS