2nd Circ. Revives Phone Refurbishing Co. Ownership Fight

By Kelly Lienhard (August 4, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has given a minority owner of phone refurbishment company Harvestar Solutions a second chance to sue majority owner Brightstar Asia for violating an implied pact by suppressing the company's prices and business. A three-judge panel on Wednesday overturned a previous ruling from a New York district court, finding instead that Harvestar minority owner Tyler Miller can bring a direct suit against Brightstar because the implied "covenant of good faith and fair dealings" between the two is based on Miller's individual options rights, not just Harvestar's. "In this case, Miller alleges an implied covenant of good faith and fair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS