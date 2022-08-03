FCC Opens 17 GHz Band For Space-To-Earth Signals

By Christopher Cole (August 3, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission agreed Wednesday to open a swath of 17 gigahertz spectrum to allow space-to-Earth signals from geostationary satellite orbit operations. Commissioners had planned to consider an order reconfiguring the section of airwaves between 17.3 and 17.8 GHz during the FCC's upcoming August meeting, but took the action in advance instead. Under the FCC's order, bandied about for almost two years but only recently formalized, 17 GHz frequencies would be set aside for satellite operators to send high-speed internet service in the "downlink" direction to Earth, with technical rules designed to protect incumbent users. The rule changes add allocations...

