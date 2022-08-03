Judge Asked To DQ Trenk Isabel From Camden Diocese Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (August 3, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office asked a New Jersey bankruptcy judge on Tuesday to disqualify Trenk Isabel Siddiqi & Shahdanian PC from representing the Diocese of Camden in its Chapter 11 case, saying the firm has hired an attorney who represented a group of the diocese's creditors. During a virtual hearing, the office asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny Jr. to disqualify Trenk Isabel unless it barred new partner Sydney Darling from any involvement in the diocese's Chapter 11 case, while the diocese argued that Darling's prior role in the case was too marginal to require such a step. The U.S....

