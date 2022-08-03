Insurer Shouldn't Escape Harvey Flooding Suit, Judge Says

By Hope Patti (August 3, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Evanston Insurance hasn't shown that the policies it issued to excavating and construction companies forecloses coverage for lawsuits over damage caused by Hurricane Harvey flooding, a Texas magistrate judge said, recommending that the insurer's summary judgment bid be denied. U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Y. Ho said in Tuesday's recommendation that Evanston has not demonstrated that a total pollution exclusion in its policies with Texas Concrete Sand and Gravel Inc. and Apcon Services LLC bars coverage of three underlying suits. A Texas magistrate judge said an insurer has not shown that a total pollution exclusion in its policies with two companies bars...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS