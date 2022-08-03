Blue Cross Gets Partial Win In Tribe's Health Care Fraud Suit

By Joyce Hanson (August 3, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has partly granted Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's bid to escape a Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians lawsuit claiming the insurer committed health care fraud by breaking a promise to give the tribe discounts on treatment. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy on Wednesday granted Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's motion for partial summary judgment while denying the tribe's motion for the same in the long-running suit. The judge cut Grand Traverse Band's claim that BCBSM violated Michigan's Health Care False Claims Act but left intact the tribe's claims for breach of a...

