McKool Smith Continues Shore Chan Hiring, Adds Two Attys

By Jack Rodgers (August 4, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT) -- McKool Smith has added two intellectual property attorneys to its Dallas office, the firm's latest additions from Shore Chan DePumpo LLP in recent months, the firm announced Wednesday. William D. Ellerman and Ari Rafilson join the firm as principals, working in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation and patent issues, respectively. They are the latest principals to join McKool Smith from Shore Chan, since the firm added named principal and 18-year Shore Chan veteran Alfonso Chan, last month. David Sochia, McKool Smith's chairman and managing partner, said in a statement that Ellerman and Rafilson would be wonderful additions for the firm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS