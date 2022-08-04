Feds Lower Japan Steel Duties 1.6% On Remand

By Alyssa Aquino (August 4, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has pulled back a disputed anti-dumping duty against one of Japan's largest steel exporters to knock 1.58% from the final tariff, agreeing that it had made a mistake with the original levy. Commerce said in a court filing on Monday it had reduced the 11.70% levy on Nippon Steel Corp.'s hot-rolled steel products to 10.12%, after it had recalculated the tariffs to account for certain service-related revenues in Nippon Steel's U.S. prices, conceding that the original tariff calculations had excluded those figures. "We agree with Nippon Steel that these service-related revenues should be included," the department...

