Duane Morris Opens 4th Texas Office In Fort Worth

By Lynn LaRowe (August 3, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia-based Duane Morris LLP has opened its fourth office in Texas and second in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, adding a new corporate partner to lead it, the firm said Wednesday. Mitchell J. Moses joined Duane Morris as partner in the corporate practice group after more than seven years as a shareholder at Texas-based Underwood Law Firm PC, according to his LinkedIn profile. Duane Morris' new Fort Worth location will function in tandem with the Dallas office, which opened in February 2021. Trial practice associates Christopher A. Brown and Allison Carroll and counsel Leslie Robnett are moving there from Dallas, the firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS