Surety Ruling Narrows Avenues For FCA Liability

By Daniel Wilson (August 3, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A recent decision allowing sureties to escape an unusual False Claims Act suit alleging they aided fraud by construction contractors they had bonded significantly reduces the risk of similar suits, but it doesn't mean sureties are entirely immune to future FCA claims. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth in a decision unsealed Friday allowed whistleblower Andrew Scollick to move to trial his claims against construction company defendants over an allegedly fraudulent scheme involving federal contracts set aside for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses. But he granted summary judgment to two surety firms and a bond broker who had provided bonds for the other...

