Ex-Falcons Players Try To Dodge Claims Of 'Looting' Pot Biz

By Elaine Briseño (August 3, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Two former Atlanta Falcons football players have asked a California state judge to toss a lawsuit accusing them of "looting" cannabis cultivator Genetixs, arguing the company failed to file a new pleading after its attorney was disqualified from the case and the work he did was stricken. The players are contending that the absence of new filings makes the amended complaint legally insufficient, according to a supplemental memorandum filed with the court on Tuesday. As such, all claims against the defendants — NFL wide receiver Julio Jones and his ex-teammate, retired Atlanta Falcons Sharod "Rodd" White — should be dismissed without...

