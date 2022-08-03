8th Circ. Revives Student Truck Drivers' Wage Suit

By Caleb Drickey (August 3, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday unwound a trucking company's victory against claims it denied trainees adequate pay, finding that the lower court misinterpreted a prior reversal of a verdict in favor of workers as an unqualified win for their employer. A unanimous three-judge panel said in its published opinion that a 2019 decision to scrap a nearly $800,000 unpaid wage verdict against trucking firm Werner Enterprises on the grounds that it relied on inadmissible evidence did not preclude workers from pursuing other evidentiary avenues to prove their claims. "When read in its entirety, the decision left the door open for the...

