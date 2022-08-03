8th Circuit Upholds QEP Win In Gas and Oil Royalties Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 3, 2022, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday backed a lower court decision finding that a gas and oil operations agreement between QEP Energy and a group that had purchased leases for a North Dakota property allowed the company to deduct post-production costs from the royalties it paid. The appellate court agreed that the contracts in place permitted QEP Energy Co. to deduct the costs from the plaintiffs' royalty payments despite a provision that the revenue from the production of oil and gas on the land would be "free and clear of all costs and expenses of development and operation." The suit against QEP...

