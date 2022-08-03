PayPal Hit With Del. Derivative Suit Over Compliance Issues

By Dorothy Atkins (August 3, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A PayPal Holdings Inc. shareholder hit the Silicon Valley-based digital payments provider with a derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday, alleging its top brass breached their fiduciary duties by falsely touting the company's "strong risk and compliance infrastructure" when internal control deficiencies had triggered multiple federal investigations. In a 64-page complaint, investor Marlin Jefferson accuses PayPal CEO Daniel H. Schulman, Chief Financial Officer John D. Rainey and a dozen other company directors, including Senior Vice President Doug Bland, of mismanaging the multibillion-dollar company, which offers consumers revolving credit lines and certain debit card services affiliated with its Venmo app....

