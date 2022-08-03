CEO Says Shipping Co.'s Policy Affords D&O Coverage

By Josh Liberatore (August 3, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A shipping company CEO accused of mounting a campaign to force out his predecessor said he's owed defense coverage under the directors and officers, or D&O, portion of his company's policy, telling a Washington federal court that an insurer can't rely on an insured-versus-insured exclusion. Matt Godden, CEO of the current version of Harley Marine Services, said in a motion for summary judgment Tuesday that an exception for whistleblower activity prevents Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. from relying on the exclusion. ASIC is seeking to disclaim coverage for a suit brought against Godden and others by former Harley Marine CEO Harley Franco....

