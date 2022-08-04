Hemp Tea Co. Tells Judge Not To Revive Tossed Claims

By Sam Reisman (August 4, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A hemp tea manufacturer and two men who claim they tested positive for THC after consuming its product traded dueling briefs in New Jersey federal court this week over whether to revive thrice-dismissed claims from the proposed class action. The filings come roughly one month after the court tossed with prejudice three claims brought by plaintiffs Ricardo Santiago and Vaughn Frederick in their second amended complaint, who then urged the court to reconsider or to grant them leave to file another amended complaint. The defendant, Total Life Changes LLC, told the court in a brief filed Monday that the plaintiffs' motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS