K&L Gates Boosts Trade Team With Ice Miller's Ex-DC Chief

By Andrea Keckley (August 3, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP is expanding its antitrust, competition and trade regulation practice again with the addition of a former Ice Miller LLP office managing partner and national security expert who has held positions in both private practice and public service. Guillermo Christensen is joining the practice as a partner at K&L Gates' downtown Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Wednesday. His hire comes less than two months after Nikolaos Peristerakis joined the same practice as a partner in Brussels, Belgium. Yi Ying and Dr. Jens Steger also joined the practice as partners in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2021. "I've always known how...

