3rd Circ. Axes Class Cert. Order In EQT Gas Storage Suit

By Morgan Conley (August 3, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday scrapped a Pennsylvania federal judge's certification of a class of landowners who claim EQT Corp. has improperly stored natural gas beneath their homes without paying them, saying the lower court didn't put enough analysis into its order. A three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon effectively certified a class of more than 100 Pennsylvania landowners alleging EQT failed to compensate them for using caverns beneath their property to store gas without performing the "rigorous analysis" required to certify a class. The decision vacates Judge Bissoon's September order that said she will certify the group of landowners...

