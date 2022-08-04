AIG Unit Owes Coverage For Illinois Toxic Emissions Suits

By Hope Patti (August 4, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- An AIG unit must defend sterilization company Sterigenics and a food product developer in underlying actions filed by Illinois residents claiming they were injured as a result of exposure to carcinogenic emissions, a federal judge ruled, finding that the allegations constitute covered bodily and personal injuries. U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland in a Wednesday order granted Sterigenics US LLC and Griffith Foods International Inc.'s motions for judgment as they pertain to the duty to defend owed by National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. An Illinois federal judge ruled that an AIG unit must provide coverage to a sterilization company...

