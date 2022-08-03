9th Circ. Rejects Publisher's Fair Use Args In Copyright Suit

By Tiffany Hu (August 3, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday revived a photographer's copyright lawsuit over a digital publisher's use of his photos of an ephemeral lake in Death Valley, California, ruling in a published opinion that the publisher did not make fair use of the photos by embedding them in its articles. In a 27-page opinion, a three-judge panel reversed a California federal judge's decision granting summary judgment to Pub Ocean Ltd. in Los Angeles photographer Elliot McGucken's lawsuit over its unlicensed use of 12 of his photos in a March 2019 article. The district judge found that Pub Ocean was entitled to a fair...

