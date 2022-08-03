Texas Woman Can't Sue Over Anonymous Prank Package

By Y. Peter Kang (August 3, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A gag gift company which refused to reveal the name of a person who sent a Texas woman a "highly inappropriate and humiliating" prank package was cut loose from an emotional distress damages suit, after a Texas appellate panel ruled Wednesday it had no jurisdiction over the North Carolina-based company. A three-judge panel for the Fourth Court of Appeals reversed a Bexar County court's decision to keep alive a suit accusing Witty Yeti LLC of sending a prank package purchased by an anonymous buyer to Janelle Plummer at her place of business in San Antonio, which caused her to suffer emotional...

