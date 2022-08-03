UK Music Co. Can't Escape Lil Yachty's TM Suit Over NFTs

By Britain Eakin (August 3, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday declined to toss Lil Yachty's trademark infringement suit against a U.K.-based music company for allegedly using the rapper's name without authorization to raise over $6.5 million in venture capital funds for a line of non-fungible tokens. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rejected the motion to dismiss from Liverpool-based online music distribution company Ditto Ltd., holding that Ditto is sufficiently connected to the U.S. in order for the January suit to proceed in the Golden State. Ditto — which does business as Ditto Music — had urged the court to dismiss the suit back in June...

