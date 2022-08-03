US Trustee Says Basic Energy Can't Discharge Claims

By Rick Archer (August 3, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office has told a Texas bankruptcy judge that oil field services company Basic Energy Services needs to cut claims release language from its Chapter 11 plan before it can distribute the proceeds of its asset sale to its creditors. In a motion filed Tuesday, the office said the court can't approve the release and discharge provisions in the bankruptcy plan Basic submitted in June. "The liquidation plan in this case provides for the liquidation of all the debtors' property," it said. "Therefore, these debtors are not eligible for a discharge under the Bankruptcy Code." Fort Worth, Texas-based Basic...

