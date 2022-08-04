COFC's Army Contract Ruling May Curtail Agency Discretion

By Todd Overman (August 4, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Generally, government agencies are given broad discretion to define their needs and the intricacies of their decision-making processes are shrouded in secrecy. In its 2020 decision in Savantage Financial Services Inc. v. U.S., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held agencies have the right to determine their minimum needs "and it is not for the court to second guess." Only when agency decisions lack a rational basis, or deviate from effective regulations or procedures are their actions considered unlawful. Further, when courts review alleged violations, they employ a highly deferential rational basis review, benefiting the contracting officer's judgment....

