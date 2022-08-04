UnitedHealthcare Senior Atty Joins Centivo As 1st GC

By Clarice Silber (August 4, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Centivo, a health plan for self-funded employers, has brought on UnitedHealthcare Senior Associate General Counsel Tara Johnson to become its first general counsel. Centivo said Johnson will lead the company's legal function and advise on all legal matters related to commercial contracting, data privacy activities and regulatory and compliance issues related to health care. Johnson told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that she will focus on building out the company's legal processes and providing support to various areas of the business like its account management and leadership team. She will report to Centivo Chief Business Officer Stuart Roth. Johnson noted she was...

