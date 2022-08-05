Mass. Electrical Contractor Hit With Pension Payment Suit

By Elliot Weld (August 5, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Boston electrical workers union's pension fund has filed suit against Homeland Power & Utility LLC, alleging that the company has not paid benefit contributions it was contractually obligated to fork over since May. Homeland, of Danvers, Massachusetts, owes approximately $273,085.22, plus interest, legal fees and damages, according to the suit filed Wednesday by representatives of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' benefits and pension plans and the National Electrical Benefit Fund. The failure to pay amounts to a violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and the collective bargaining agreement between the company and its workers union that runs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS