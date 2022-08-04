5th Circ. Mulls Judge's Authority To Halt ACA Sex Bias Rule

By Katie Buehler (August 4, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel questioned Thursday whether a Texas federal judge exceeded his authority by issuing an order that protects several religious medical providers from punishment by the federal government for refusing to provide abortion or gender transition-related care despite an anti-discrimination provision in the Affordable Care Act. The Franciscan Alliance Inc. and other groups encouraged the three-judge panel during oral arguments to keep in place an August 2021 permanent injunction prohibiting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from enforcing against them the anti-discrimination protections under Section 1557 of the ACA or withholding funds for noncompliance. A Fifth Circuit...

