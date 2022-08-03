Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBD Co. Must Pay Clint Eastwood $2M After TM Suit Loss

By Dave Simpson (August 3, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal court Wednesday ordered a Los Angeles CBD company to pay film star Clint Eastwood more than $2 million and forbade it from manipulating web search results and misappropriating Eastwood's name to make users think the actor was endorsing its products.

U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney entered judgment in favor of Eastwood's company, Garrapata LLC, on Tuesday and ordered Norok Innovation Inc. and its CEO, Eric Popowicz, to pay Eastwood's company after the defendants failed to respond to the lawsuit.

Court records show Eastwood's company served Popowicz with the suit in August 2021, but Popowicz didn't plead or...

