Judge Says $500M Award Against Venezuela Should Be OK'd

By Caroline Simson (August 4, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Venezuela was not denied due process when opposition leader Juan Guaidó's interim government was barred from challenging an arbitral award of more than $500 million to Spanish affiliates of Mexican tortilla manufacturer Gruma SAB de CV, a magistrate judge in Washington, D.C., said Wednesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather recommended that the court enforce the award, which the affiliates won after Venezuela seized their investments in two companies that owned various plants, factories and flour mills in the country.

Judge Meriweather found that the underlying arbitration had been conducted fairly since proceedings before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment...

