Financial Services Pro Rejoins Dykema In Chicago

By Katryna Perera (August 9, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A former Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP partner has rejoined Dykema Gossett PLLC as a member of the firm's financial services litigation practice in Chicago after initially working at the firm during his first years out of law school. Brett Natarelli, who previously practiced at Dykema from 2008 to 2013, rejoined the firm in July after spending more than nine years working as a consumer financial services attorney at Manatt Phelps and BuckleySandler LLP. According to an announcement from Dykema on Aug. 3, Natarelli's practice is focused on consumer finance and protection laws. He represents an array of financial service institutions...

