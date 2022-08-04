Ga. Judge's 'Sharp' Language Doesn't Warrant Recusal

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 4, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- "Sharp" language wasn't enough to dismiss a Georgia state judge from a suit between Fulton-Dekalb Hospital Authority and its former board chair. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachel R. Krause on Tuesday dismissed ousted board chair Dr. Sharon Harley's request to recuse Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher for telling a witness to "keep your mouth shut," saying that Judge Brasher's admonishment of a third party was not enough to show he was biased against Harley. "The transcript reflects that Judge Brasher used sharp language and the affidavits and testimony demonstrate that he was visibly upset when he...

