Dolphins Coach Can't Nix Motivational Text Copyright Suit

By Tiffany Hu (August 4, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Miami Dolphins football coach can't escape a sports psychologist's lawsuit alleging that the coach infringed his copyright by tweeting an image containing a motivational passage from his book, a Florida federal judge has ruled. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams partly denied Dolphins defensive back coach Gerald Alexander's request to toss a lawsuit brought by Keith Bell, who alleged that Alexander infringed copyright registration Bell holds for his 1982 book "Winning Isn't Normal" when the coach tweeted a key passage in May 2021. Alexander had argued that the individual passage could not be separately registered...

