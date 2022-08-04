DOJ Hits Peter Navarro With Suit Over White House Emails

By Hailey Konnath (August 3, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday slapped former Trump trade adviser Peter K. Navarro with a civil suit alleging that he's refusing to hand over emails from his time at the White House, a violation of federal law on presidential record-keeping. Specifically, prosecutors claim that Navarro, who was indicted in June in a separate criminal case, used his personal email account to send and receive messages pertaining to his work for former President Donald Trump. "Mr. Navarro did not copy each email or message constituting presidential records that was sent or received on his non-official account or accounts to his...

