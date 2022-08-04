Energy Co. To Manage First US Commercial-Scale Wind Farm

By Grace Dixon (August 4, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Sustainable energy company Avangrid Inc. hammered out an agreement to manage operations of the country's first commercial-scale offshore wind project, an 800-megawatt wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts that previously incited the wrath of litigious neighbors. Avangrid announced Wednesday it will assume oversight responsibilities once construction of the commercial wind farm called Vineyard Wind 1, which the company owns in a 50-50 joint venture with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, is completed. The wind farm is expected to reduce carbon emissions by over 1.6 million tons per year once fully operational by 2024, and is already under construction, according to a news...

