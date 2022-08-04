Real Estate Rumors: Capital One, Spring Health, Grand Peaks

By Andrew McIntyre (August 4, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Capital One has inked a deal to lease 78,000 square feet in Manhattan for 7½ years, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The deal is for space at Savitt Partners' 11 W. 19th St. that Capital One has been subleasing from Publicis Groupe, and with the direct lease deal, the bank now leases 130,000 square feet at the building, according to the report. Spring Health has reached a deal to lease roughly 30,000 square feet on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The deal is for all of floor two and the majority of floor three at Moinian Group's 60 Madison...

