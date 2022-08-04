Too Soon To Call Costs Winner In ENRC's Battle With SFO

By Richard Crump (August 4, 2022, 3:39 PM BST) -- A judge refused on Thursday to award ENRC legal costs arising from its trial against the Serious Fraud Office, saying it is premature to decide the "real" winner until it is determined whether the agency's misconduct caused the mining giant a loss. Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. is seeking 50% of its estimated £10 million ($12 million) legal bill and an interim £3 million payment from the SFO after a High Court ruling. Judge David Waksman found in May that the agency had induced a lawyer hired by the miner for an internal corruption probe to leak confidential information about his client....

