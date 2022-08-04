Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kraft Heinz Gets 'Real' Cheese False Ad Suit Axed For Good

By Mike Curley (August 4, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action alleging that Kraft Heinz Foods Co.'s Bagel Bites falsely advertise that they're made with real mozzarella and tomato sauce, finding that there is nothing misleading about the labels.

In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle dismissed with prejudice the suit led by Latonya Jackson, saying the complaint does not allege that the products don't contain real cheese or tomato sauce, only that the front label does not also include the additives.

"A product that says it contains mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce when the product does, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!