Kraft Heinz Gets 'Real' Cheese False Ad Suit Axed For Good

By Mike Curley (August 4, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action alleging that Kraft Heinz Foods Co.'s Bagel Bites falsely advertise that they're made with real mozzarella and tomato sauce, finding that there is nothing misleading about the labels. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle dismissed with prejudice the suit led by Latonya Jackson, saying the complaint does not allege that the products don't contain real cheese or tomato sauce, only that the front label does not also include the additives. "A product that says it contains mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce when the product does, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS